TOKYO Dec 11 Japanese stocks rose for the first
time in four sessions on Friday, helped by gains on Wall Street
and a weaker yen, but investors remained cautious before big
events next week.
The Nikkei share average rose 1 percent to
19,230.48, snapping a three-day losing streak. The benchmark
fell 1.4 percent for the week, pressured largely by energy
shares on weak oil prices.
The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 1,549.51 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also gained 0.6 percent to
13,942.97.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise
interest rates next week for the first time in nearly a decade.
The dollar was up 0.4 percent at 122.06 yen, putting
further distance between a one-month low of 121.075 plumbed
earlier in the week.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Joshua Hunt; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)