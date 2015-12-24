TOKYO Dec 24 Japanese stocks ended lower on
Thursday after giving up earlier gains as the strong yen hurt
overall sentiment while trading was subdued ahead of the
Christmas holiday.
The Nikkei share average dropped 0.5 percent to
18,789.69. Although markets are open in Japan on Friday, many
financial centres around the world are closed for the Christmas
holidays.
The broader Topix shed 0.7 percent to 1,523.62, with
only 1.987 billon shares changing hands, compared to an average
daily volume of 2.279 billion shares in the last 90 days. The
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.6 percent to
13,741.44.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)