* Nikkei has dropped 6.7 pct since beginning of 2016
* Investors unwind long dollar positions - traders
* Unknown risk about China hurts market - traders
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Jan 7 Japanese stocks tumbled on Thursday
for a fourth day after China's central bank weakened the yuan -
sparking a sharp strengthening of the yen and rattling investors
already on edge over geopolitical tensions.
The Nikkei share average tumbled 2.3 percent to
17,767.34, the lowest closing level since Oct. 2.
Chinese share prices plunged 7 percent soon after
the open, leading to a nation-wide trading halt for the second
time this week.
The dollar dropped as much as 0.7 percent to 117.66 yen
, a level last seen in late August, battering exporters
and other blue chip stocks.
"There have been lots of long positions on the dollar due to
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise U.S.
interest rates several times," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of
global market & commodity derivatives at BNP Paribas. "People
are unwinding these positions and that's hurting the Japanese
market more than other developed markets."
As of Thursday, the Japanese market has already dropped 6.7
percent since the beginning of the year, the biggest drop among
developed markets so far. Sentiment has been hit by North Korea
launching a nuclear test and escalating tensions between Saudi
Arabia and Iran.
Okazawa said that the weakening of the yuan and a plunge in
Chinese shares stoked fears about China's economy and its policy
intensions.
"There is a lot of uncertainty about China's policy and what
is going to happen to its market. The market hates an 'unknown
risk' the most," he said.
All of the Topix's 33 subsectors, except the electric & gas
subsector, were in negative territory, with oil shares and
exporters battered in particular.
Inpex Corp stumbled 5.2 percent and Japan Petroleum
Exploration Co declined 3.1 percent after global oil
prices hit a fresh 11-year low during Asian trade.
Toyota Motor Corp dropped 2.6 percent, Honda Motor
Co fell 3.1 percent and Panasonic Corp shed
2.3 percent.
The broader Topix dropped 2.1 percent to 1,457.94.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 2.2 percent to
13,121.96.
(Additional reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)