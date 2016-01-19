TOKYO Jan 19 Japanese stocks rose on Tuesday
for the first time in four days as investors bought recently
battered stocks, and as China's fourth-quarter growth data met
expectations.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.6 percent to
17,048.37 points, snapping a three-day losing streak.
China's economy grew 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter from
a year earlier, Tuesday's gross domestic product (GDP) data
showed, the slowest growth since 2009. But there were no hints
of a hard landing as some investors have feared.
The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,390.41 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.2 percent to
12,524.07.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)