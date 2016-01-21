TOKYO Jan 21 Japanese stocks suffered another
big sell-off on Thursday in a rollercoaster session, as foreign
investors bailed out in the afternoon after a rebound in oil
petered out.
A rising yen also dented sentiment, sending the Nikkei share
average tumbling 2.4 percent to 16,017.26, after a steep
fall in the previous day. The benchmark index has fallen more
than 15 percent since the beginning of the year.
Oil prices dipped, erasing modest early gains as analysts
said a persistent global surplus of crude would keep pressuring
the market.
The broader Topix shed 2.8 percent to 1,301.49 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also declined 2.8 percent
to 11,732.82.
