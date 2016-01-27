TOKYO Jan 27 Japan's Nikkei rose to a near two-week high on Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, while investors were cautious ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting statement due out later in the day.

The Nikkei share average ended 2.7 percent higher at 17,163.92, the highest closing level since Jan. 14.

The broader Topix gained 3.0 percent to 1,400.70 with all of its 33 sub-indexes in positive territory.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 2.9 percent to 12,629.20. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)