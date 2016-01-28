TOKYO Jan 28 Japanese stocks fell in choppy
trade on Thursday with volatility in oil prices and fears of a
global slowdown continuing to hurt sentiment, while cautious
investors looked forward to the conclusion of the Bank of
Japan's policy meeting on Friday.
The Nikkei share average declined 0.7 percent to
17,041.45.
Alpine Electronics Inc shares plunged 11.6 percent
after the automobile audio products maker cut its profit outlook
for the financial year ending March 31, 2016.
The Topix subindex for foods added 1.3 percent as
risk-averse investors bought into defensive stocks, while the
air transportation sector rose 1 percent after oil
prices fell.
Commodities sectors ended the day lower, with the subindex
for iron and steel shedding 3.6 percent and oil and
coal products giving up 1.6 percent.
The broader Topix fell 0.6 percent to 1,392.10 and
the JPX-NK Index 400 declined 0.7 percent to
12,547.22.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)