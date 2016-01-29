* Topix's volume 90 pct more than average
* Topix's turnover about 75 pct higher than average
* Real estate stocks beneficiaries of lower rates
* Market assesses impact on banks
TOKYO, Jan 29 Japan's Nikkei share average
soared to more than a two-week high on Friday after the Bank Of
Japan unexpectedly eased monetary policy further by introducing
a negative interest rate policy.
The Nikkei ended 2.8 percent higher to 17,518.30,
the highest closing level since Jan. 13. Earlier, it dipped into
negative territory at one point as investors digested the
implications of the new policy for the banking sector.
For the week, the benchmark index rose 3.3 percent, while it
fell 7.96 percent for the month, the biggest monthly drop since
last August.
On the broader market, 4.125 billion shares changed hands on
the Tokyo Stock Exchange's First Section, 90 percent more than
the daily average of around 2.2 billion shares.
Daily turnover spiked to 4.3 trillion yen as well, compared
with an average of 2.5 trillion a day.
The BOJ said it was adopting an interest rate of minus-0.1
percent, adding that it would charge interest for excess
reserves financial institutions park with the central bank. The
BOJ said it would cut interest rates further into negative
territory if necessary.
The banking subsector was the only one of the Topix's 33
subsectors that was not in positive territory. The real estate
subindex jumped 9.5 percent, with Mitsubishi Estate
Co soaring 10 percent, Mitsui Fudosan Co
surging 8.9 percent and Sumitomo Realty & Development
climbing 12 percent.
Securities shares also outperformed, with Nomura Holdings
Inc rising 6.4 percent and Daiwa Securities Group
gaining 8.4 percent.
Bank shares were hammered as negative interest
rates will eat into their interest revenues. Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group fell 2.8 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group dropped 1.7 percent, and Japan Post
Bank dived 6.7 percent.
The decision came as a surprise for the market with BOJ
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda saying as recently as last week that
the bank was not thinking of adopting a negative interest rate
policy.
Battered by falling oil prices and fears of slower economic
growth in China, the Nikkei has fallen 8 percent so far in 2016,
slipping to a 14-1/2 month low of 16,017.26 last week, broadly
in line with the recent global selloff.
"If the BOJ did not do anything amid market turmoil while it
is unlikely to achieve a 2 percent inflation target under
Kuroda's term, it would have sent a message to the market that
the central bank is not willing to counter deflation," said
Kyoya Okazawa, head of global market & commodity derivatives at
BNP Paribas.
After the announcement, the dollar jumped by more than 2
percent against the yen at one point to 121.495 yen, the
greenback's highest level in more than a month.
"Investors have had a hard time assessing what the BOJ's
announcement means for the Japanese economy. After all, the
market cheered the BOJ's decision as a weak yen is positive for
Japan Inc," said Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa
Securities.
Exporters gained ground, with Toyota Motor Corp
rising 4.6 percent, Honda Motor Co soaring 2.7 percent
and Nissan Motor Co surging 7.1 percent.
The Topix soared 2.9 percent to 1,432.07, and the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 surged 3.0 percent to
12,917.43.
