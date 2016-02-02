TOKYO Feb 2 Japanese shares slipped on Tuesday as investors locked in profits from large gains made following the Bank of Japan's surprise decision late last week to adopt negative interest rates.

The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent lower at 17,750.68 points, pulling away from a four-week high of 17,905.37 scaled on Monday.

Real estate shares dropped 3.3 percent and non-bank shares lost 2.5 percent after rallying for the past two days.

Defensive shares remained well bid, with drugmakers rising 3 percent

The broader Topix lost 0.7 percent to 1,452.04. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.8 percent to 13,117.17. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)