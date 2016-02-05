TOKYO Feb 5 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
for a fourth day on Friday on concerns that a stronger yen may
squeeze exporters' earnings, while investors awaited U.S. jobs
data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.
The Nikkei dropped 1.3 percent to 16,819.59 points,
the lowest closing level since Jan. 26. For the week, the
benchmark index declined 4 percent.
Bucking the weakness, Sharp Corp soared on buyout
hopes as Foxconn Chief Executive Officer Terry Gou is in Osaka
to meet Sharp's executives.
The broader Topix dropped 1.4 percent to 1,368.97 in
heavy trade, with 3.39 billion shares changing hands, compared
with a daily average volume of 2.2 billion shares.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 1.4 percent to
12,358.86.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)