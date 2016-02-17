TOKYO Feb 17 Japanese stocks fell in choppy
trade on Wednesday as the yen broke from its fragile weakening
trend against the U.S. dollar after a rebound in crude oil
prices fizzled and revived demand for the safe-haven Japanese
currency.
The Nikkei share average fell 1.4 percent to
15,836.36, extending early morning losses in a rollercoaster
session that saw share prices fall as the yen strengthened. The
retreat took some of the shine off a dramatic rebound that saw
Japan's benchmark index add 7.4 percent over the past two days.
"The rally itself has been extraordinary but very thin and
the failure of the yen to continue on the fairly steady path of
weakening we've seen in the past couple of days has been
reflected as nervousness in the Nikkei," said Stefan Worrall,
director of Japan equity sales at Credit Suisse.
"It's been a very volatile two weeks and nerves are still
frayed despite the fact that we're off the bottom of those
extreme sessions we saw last week."
Last week, the yen hit a 16-month high against the dollar
amid a global rout in equities and commodities and reduced
expectations for a near-term interest rate hike by the U.S.
Federal Reserve. The currency is being closely watched by
Japanese investors on edge over fears of a global economic
slowdown, volatile oil prices and concerns about how banks will
handle a negative interest rate policy implemented by the Bank
of Japan on Tuesday.
The broader Topix slid 1.1 percent to end the
session at 1,282.40 with all but two of its 33 subindexes in
negative territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.2 percent to
11,586.63.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)