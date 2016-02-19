BRIEF-Kyorin holdings likely will see 10 percent rise in group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
TOKYO Feb 19 Japanese stocks fell on Friday in thin trade as a stronger yen and retreating oil prices sapped risk appetite.
The Nikkei share average ended 1.4 percent lower at 15,967.17, but was still up 6.8 percent for the week after suffering a sizable 11.1 percent decline the previous week.
The broader Topix declined 1.5 percent to 1,291.82, with only 2.29 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level since late January. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 1.4 percent to 11,688.54. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
April 17 Harley-Davidson Inc has taken the rare step of offering rebates on its 2016 motorcycles to U.S. dealers as an incentive for them to shift a backlog that has restricted sales of its latest models, three dealers and two analysts said.