TOKYO Feb 19 Japanese stocks fell on Friday in thin trade as a stronger yen and retreating oil prices sapped risk appetite.

The Nikkei share average ended 1.4 percent lower at 15,967.17, but was still up 6.8 percent for the week after suffering a sizable 11.1 percent decline the previous week.

The broader Topix declined 1.5 percent to 1,291.82, with only 2.29 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level since late January. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 1.4 percent to 11,688.54. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)