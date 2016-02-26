TOKYO Feb 26 Japan's Nikkei rose to its highest
close in almost three weeks on Friday after risk sentiment
recovered on a steadily weakening yen and overnight gains on
Wall Street.
The Nikkei share average edged up 0.30 percent to
16,188.41 for its highest close since Feb. 8. Japan's benchmark
index added about 1.4 percent for the week.
Investors focused on a two-day G20 meeting that began in
Shanghai Friday morning. Traders said they are looking for a
coordinated policy response to combat recent turmoil brought on
by fits of volatility in oil prices, swings in foreign exchange
markets and fears of a global slowdown.
Sharp Corp tumbled 11.4 percent after Foxconn put
its $5.8 billion takeover deal with the loss-making electronics
firm on hold over what sources said were previously undisclosed
liabilities amounting to around 300 billion yen ($2.66 billion).
Over the past two days, Sharp's stock price has lost more
than 20 percent.
The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to end the day at
1,311.27 with all but 10 of its 33 subindexes in positive
territory. The index ended the week 1.5 percent higher.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 0.4 percent to
11,883.82.
($1 = 112.6100 yen)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)