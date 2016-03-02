PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 19
April 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 2 Japan's Nikkei surged to a more than three-week high on Wednesday as the dollar rose against the yen after strong U.S. factory and construction data, giving exporters a boost and lifting the overall market.
The Nikkei share average climbed 4.1 percent to 16,746.55, the highest closing level since Feb. 8.
The broader Topix rose 3.8 percent to 1,349.61 with all of its 33 subindexes gaining.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 4.0 percent to 12,251.01. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
April 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 18 U.S. drug wholesaler McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc sued Arkansas a second time on Tuesday, saying the state acted fraudulently in obtaining a drug it intends to administer in a record number of executions this month and demanding it not use the batch to kill people.