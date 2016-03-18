TOKYO, March 18 The Nikkei share average fell for a fourth day on Friday after the dollar plunged to a near 17-month low against the yen overnight, pressuring exporters and dented overall sentiment.

The Nikkei fell 1.3 percent to 16,724.81, the lowest closing level since March 9. The Nikkei dropped 1.3 percent for the week.

The broader Topix fell 1.0 percent to 1,345.05 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.1 percent to 12,144.78. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)