EU mergers and takeovers (April 11)
BRUSSELS, April 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
TOKYO, March 22 Japan's Nikkei share average soared to a one-week high on Tuesday as the dollar rose against the yen after two U.S. Federal Reserve officials supported the case for an interest rate hike sooner rather than later.
The Nikkei rose 1.9 percent to 17,048.55, the highest closing level since March 15.
The broader Topix gained 1.9 percent to 1,369.93, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.8 percent to 12,365.94. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
BRUSSELS, April 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* IBM and Hejia launch blockchain-based supply chain financial services platform for pharmaceutical procurement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: