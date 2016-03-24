TOKYO, March 24 Japan's Nikkei fell on Thursday
as a slide in commodities hurt companies exposed to the
industry, while investors were also reluctant to stake out fresh
positions ahead of the end of the fiscal year.
The Nikkei share average dropped 0.6 percent to
16,892.33.
Trading house Mitsui & Co Ltd plunged 7.5 percent
on news the company is set to post its first net loss after a
slide in energy and metal prices forced it to book 260 billion
yen ($2.30 billion) in writedowns.
Mitsubishi Corp fell 4.1 percent after the Nikkei
business daily reported it would also post its first annual loss
due to massive writedowns resulting from the commodities slump.
Oil shares underperformed after oil prices continued to
slide. Inpex Corp tumbled 5.0 percent and Japan
Petroleum Exploration Co shed 4.0 percent.
The broader Topix fell 0.7 percent to 1,354.61 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.7 percent to
12,222.92.
($1 = 112.8100 yen)
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)