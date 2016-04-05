TOKYO, April 5 Japanese stocks tumbled to a
seven-week low on Tuesday as the yen's rising strength against
the dollar cast a shadow over corporate earnings that have come
to rely on yen weakness to supercharge export revenue.
The Nikkei share average tumbled 2.4 percent to
15,732.82, its lowest close since Feb. 12.
The U.S. dollar lost 0.5 percent against the yen during Asia
trade on Tuesday, putting downward pressure on the share prices
of Japanese exporters.
Shares of Toyota Motor Corp and Bridgestone Corp
each ended the day 3.3 percent lower, while Nissan
Motor Co Ltd fell 3.1 percent.
The Topix subindex for iron and steel shares
ended 3.1 percent lower after Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade
and Industry forecast a year-on-year decline in crude steel
output for the April-June quarter.
The broader Topix shed 2.6 percent to end the day at
1,268.37 with each of its 33 subindexes in negative territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 2.6 percent to
11,440.39.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)