TOKYO, April 12 Japanese stocks rose on Tuesday
as the yen began to retreat from the previous day's 17-month
high against the dollar, lifting shares of exporters as well as
recently battered banks.
The Nikkei share average climbed 1.1 percent to
15,928.79.
Japan's automakers, which rely heavily on overseas sales for
profits, outperformed the index after the yen lost about 0.3
percent to the dollar by the end of trading. Honda Motor Co Ltd
rose 3.8 percent while Nissan Motor Co Ltd
climbed 3.3 percent and shares of Toyota Motor Corp
gained 3.9 percent.
Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc soared 7.4 percent
after reports that the brokerage planned to cut between 500 and
600 jobs, mainly in its European cash equities business.
Building materials company Lixil Group Corp bucked
the strength in the broader market, ending 1 percent lower after
revising its net profit forecast down to a net loss for the year
ended March 31, 2016.
The broader Topix climbed 1.5 percent to end the day
at 1,299.35 with all but five of its 33 subindexes in positive
territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 1.5 percent to
11,717.03.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)