TOKYO, April 15 Japanese stocks fell on Friday
as investors took profits after a three-day rally that added
1,159 points to the benchmark Nikkei index.
The Nikkei share average slid 0.4 percent to
16,848.03, ending a three-day rally that helped the benchmark
index end the week about 6.5 percent higher.
The impact of a strong earthquake centered on Japan's
southern island of Kyushu was limited primarily to regional
shares that could experience some direct impact. Regional
utility Saibu Gas Co Ltd ended the day 2.7 percent
lower.
Shares of Japan-based security software maker Trend Micro
Inc bucked the weakness, climbing 2.8 percent after the
U.S. government acted on the firm's discovery of two critical
vulnerabilities in Apple's QuickTime video player. The
U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Computer Emergency
Readiness Team advised "the only mitigation available is to
uninstall QuickTime for Windows" after Trend Micro identified
QuickTime bugs that could be leveraged to launch attacks on
users of Microsoft Corp's Windows operating system.
Semiconductor company Screen Holdings Co Ltd also
outperformed, ending the day 2.3 percent higher after Deutsche
Bank raised its stock's rating to "buy" from "hold."
The dollar held firm against the yen on Friday as investors
awaited the outcome of a Washington Group of 20 meeting that is
likely to feature currency policies on its agenda.
The broader Topix fell 0.7 percent to end the day at
1,361.40, with all but six of its 33 subindexes in negative
territory. The index ended the week 5.7 percent higher.
The JPX-Nikkei 400 declined 0.7 percent to
12,312.69.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)