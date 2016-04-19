By Joshua Hunt
| TOKYO, April 19
TOKYO, April 19 Japanese stocks soared on
Tuesday after a weaker yen and a bounce in oil prices helped the
market reverse the previous day's steep decline.
The Nikkei share average climbed 3.7 percent to
16,874.44, erasing the previous day's 3.4 percent decline.
Appetite for riskier assets held steady after oil prices
again dipped on signs of a global supply glut, as major
exporters rebounded sharply from Monday's dramatic declines.
Shares of Toyota Motor Corp reclaimed 3.9 percent
of the 4.8 percent decline it suffered on Monday due to
supply-chain issues stemming from a series of earthquakes in
Japan's southern island of Kyushu.
Sony Corp ended 6.5 percent higher, erasing most of
the previous day's 6.8 percent slide, which also resulted from
manufacturing disruptions due to the earthquakes.
"The bad news seems to have been priced in for now," said
Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
The Topix subindex for insurance shares ended 4.4
percent higher after clawing back much of the 5.8 percent it
shed on Monday, as property and casualty insurers shares'
plunged in the wake of Kyushu's devastating quakes.
The broader Topix gained 3.3 percent to end the day
at 1,363.03 with each of its 33 subindexes in positive
territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 3.3 percent to
12,325.05.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)