By Joshua Hunt
| TOKYO, April 22
TOKYO, April 22 Japan's benchmark Nikkei index
climbed to an 11-1/2 week high after the U.S. dollar rose above
110 yen for the first time since April 6, lifting a broad swath
of shares that benefit from a weaker yen.
The Nikkei share average rose for a fourth straight
day to end the day 1.2 percent higher at 17,572.49, its highest
since February 2. Japan's benchmark index ended the week more
than 4 percent higher.
A broad range of shares that included banking and securities
rose sharply following a late afternoon Bloomberg report that
the Bank of Japan is considering applying negative rates to its
lending program for financial institutions, which helped push
the yen to its lowest point since April 6.
"It's an indication that this market is a bit frozen that it
was shocked higher so easily by this news report," said Stefan
Worrall, director of Japan equity sales at Credit Suisse.
The U.S. dollar's climb above 110 yen breached what has been
seen for weeks as a key level necessary for a sustained rebound,
according to Worrall and other market participants.
During the morning session, Japanese stocks had edged down
after a dip in oil prices and disappointing U.S. corporate
earnings.
Mitsubishi Motors Corp ended the day 13.6 percent
lower as it continued to struggle with an unfolding scandal that
erupted after the automaker said on Wednesday afternoon that it
had overstated the fuel efficiency of 625,000 cars sold in
Japan.
The broader Topix climbed 1 percent to an 11-1/2
week high and closed at 1,407.50 with all but six of its 33
subindexes in positive territory. The index ended the week more
than three percent higher.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 1.1 percent to
12,753.05.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Eric
Meijer)