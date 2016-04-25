By Joshua Hunt
Japanese stocks fell on Monday
as investors cashed in profits from a four-day rally that last
week lifted the benchmark Nikkei index to an 11-1/2-week high
amid rising expectations of further central bank easing.
The Nikkei share average closed 0.8 percent lower at
17,439.30. Japan's benchmark index added more than four percent
in the previous week.
Market players said investors continued to look ahead to key
corporate earnings news and central bank policy meetings due to
be held later this week in the United States and Japan.
Exporters outperformed after the yen hit a three-week low on
Monday amid firmer expectations that the Bank of Japan could
start lending to banks at negative rates.
Home appliance and electronics exporter Panasonic Corp
climbed 0.8 percent while a host of automakers that
rely on export sales for profits also ended the day higher.
Toyota Motor Corp rose 1.2 percent while Mazda
Motor Corp climbed 2 percent and Honda Motor Co Ltd
ended the day 0.9 percent higher.
Shares of Sony Corp plunged 6 percent after the
electronics giant said it would delay announcing its earnings
forecasts for the 2016 fiscal year in order to assess the impact
of damage from recent earthquakes on its profits.
Duty-free store operator Laox Co Ltd climbed 2.5
percent amid the weaker yen, which burnished hopes of reaping
better profits from Japan's rising number of foreign
visitors.
The broader Topix declined 0.4 percent to end the
day at 1,401.83 with all but seven of its 33 subindexes in
negative territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.4 percent to
12,703.41.
