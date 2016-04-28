(Inserts word "week" in the second paragraph)
By Joshua Hunt
TOKYO, April 28 Japanese stocks gave up early
gains and took a u-turn that wiped out much of the previous
week's four-day rally in a single afternoon after the Bank of
Japan disappointed investors by holding off on expanding
monetary stimulus.
The Nikkei share average shed 3.6 percent to end the
day at 16,666.05, resulting in a 5.1 percent decline for the
shortened trading week, with the market closed for a national
holiday on Friday.
The yen soared against the dollar and the euro after the
BOJ's announcement, adding to the discomfort of Japanese
exporters.
"The market had clearly worked itself into a frenzy of
expectations demanding that the BOJ take action, and in
retrospect that looks like a misguided view that failed to
recognise the dilemma that recent economic dynamics have
presented for the BOJ," said Stefan Worrall, director of Japan
equity sales at Credit Suisse.
Shares of Kyushu-based banks fell along with a broad swath
of financial shares, shrugging off a 300 billion yen ($2.76
billion) zero-interest loan program announced by the BOJ as a
salve for commercial banks in quake-hit areas. Marcel Thieliant,
senior Japan economist at research consultancy firm Capital
Economics, said in a note that the loan amount was "absurdly
small."
Kyushu Financial Group tumbled 6.6 percent while
Fukuoka Financial Group plunged 8.3 percent, while the
broader banking sector shed 6.3 percent.
Manufacturing automation giant Fanuc Corp slid 9.9
percent after reporting disappointing earnings, while Nintendo
Co Ltd fell 8.3 percent on weak earnings, outlook and
plans to sell its majority stake in the Seattle Mariners Major
League Baseball team.
The broader Topix fell 3.2 percent to end the day at
1,340.55 with each of its 33 subindexes in negative territory.
The index ended the week about 4.8 percent lower.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 3.3 percent to
12,124.68.
($1 = 108.8500 yen)
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)