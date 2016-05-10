TOKYO May 10 Japan's Nikkei share average rose more than 2 percent to 1-1/2-week highs on Tuesday after Japan's finance minister said Tokyo will intervene if the yen's "one-sided" rise persists.

The Nikkei gained 2.2 percent to 16,565.19, the highest closing level since April 28.

Finance Minister Taro Aso on Tuesday reiterated his resolve to intervene in the currency market if the yen's gains last long enough to hurt Japan's fragile economic recovery.

The broader Topix gained 2.2 percent to 1,334.90 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also added 2.2 percent to 12,069.89. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)