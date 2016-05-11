TOKYO May 11 Japan's benchmark Nikkei share
average edged up for a third straight day on Wednesday but pared
earlier gains as the yen firmed against the dollar, obscuring
the profit outlook for exporters.
The Nikkei share average ended up 0.1 percent at
16,579.01 points.
SoftBank ended the day up 1.9 percent, after
surging nearly 5 percent at one point following a strong
earnings report.
Semiconductor and flat panel display company Screen Holdings
ended the day 4.9 percent higher after its operating
profit rose 37 percent for the full-year through March
2016.
Social network operator Mixi Inc also outperformed,
soaring 11.9 percent after announcing it would spend up to 10
billion yen ($92.03 million) to buy back up to 3 million of its
shares, a 3.5 percent stake.
The broader Topix was flat at 1,334.30 and the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 edged down 0.1 percent to
12,059.51.
($1 = 108.6600 yen)
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Kim Coghill)