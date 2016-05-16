TOKYO May 16 Japanese stocks edged up on Monday
as a weak yen and hopes for government fiscal stimulus
underpinned sentiment, but gains were capped by worries about
companies' profit decline forecasts for this fiscal year.
On Monday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that a majority of
Group of Seven leaders agree on the need to deploy fiscal
stimulus measures to boost global demand.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.3 percent to
16,466.40 points.
The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 1,321.65 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.3 percent to
11,961.84.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)