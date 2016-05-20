TOKYO May 20 Tokyo stocks rose on Friday as the
dollar held its recent gains on the yen, tempering some of the
recent worries over the Japanese currency's strength and the
negative impact on exporters.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.5 percent to
16,736.35, ending the week 2 percent higher.
Volume and turnover were thin as many investors waited on
the sidelines while Group of Seven finance ministers began a
two-day meeting that many hope will provide some clarity over
the conduct of global monetary and fiscal policies.
The U.S. dollar remained above the crucial psychological
level of 110 yen, buoyed by growing expectations the Fed could
raise interest rates in the U.S. as early as next month.
Japan's automakers, which rely heavily on export sales for
profits, outperformed the broader market due to the yen's
weakness. Toyota Motor Corp shares rose 1.2 percent
while Mazda Motor Corp climbed 1.6 percent and Nissan
Motor Co Ltd gained 0.9 percent.
The broader Topix climbed 0.5 percent to 1,343.40
and ended the week 1.8 percent higher.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.4 percent to
12,136.17.
