TOKYO May 24 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday as
uncertainty on whether Tokyo would intervene to weaken the yen
over U.S. objections sapped confidence, while worries over
fiscal policy and a pending decision on a sale tax hike sent
turnover to its lowest level this year.
The Nikkei share average dropped 0.9 percent to
16,498.76.
Appetite for risk was weakened by receding expectations that
Japan can act to weaken its currency after a fresh warning from
the United States last week against intervention. That sentiment
was reinforced by comments from Japanese Finance Minister Taro
Aso, who said on Tuesday that Japan has no intention to devalue
the yen sharply and consistently.
The broader Topix fell 0.9 percent to 1,326.50, with
turnover hitting 1.67 trillion yen, the lowest since last
December. Thin trading value has been a recent trend, with May
18 being the only day in the past week when turnover rose above
2 trillion yen.
Traders said that the Nikkei share average is expected to
stay sluggish and trade is likely to be thin for now until the
market sees clear directions on fiscal policies as well as on
whether the government will go ahead with a planned sales tax
hike.
"The market is easily swayed by conflicting headlines on tax
hike and fiscal measures," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical
analyst at Daiwa Securities.
On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda
told Reuters in an interview that raising Japan's sales tax to
10 percent from 8 percent as planned from April would be the
best way to win the trust of international investors, unless
special circumstances intervene.
All but two of the Topix's 33 subsectors were in negative
territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.0 percent to
11,974.59.
