TOKYO Aug 2 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
for the first time in three days on Tuesday as sliding oil
prices and a firm yen dented investors' confidence.
The Nikkei closed down 1.5 percent at 16,391.45
points.
Banking shares succumbed to profit taking after two days of
large gains, while crude's retreat weighed on commodity linked
sub-indexes like the oil and coal and metal product sectors.
The broader Topix lost 1.6 percent to 1,300.20 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 1.7 percent to
11,689.47.
The index for the Mothers start-up market benefited
from the declines in other indexes, rising 2 percent to 958.03.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)