TOKYO Aug 2 Japan's Nikkei share average fell for the first time in three days on Tuesday as sliding oil prices and a firm yen dented investors' confidence.

The Nikkei closed down 1.5 percent at 16,391.45 points.

Banking shares succumbed to profit taking after two days of large gains, while crude's retreat weighed on commodity linked sub-indexes like the oil and coal and metal product sectors.

The broader Topix lost 1.6 percent to 1,300.20 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 1.7 percent to 11,689.47.

The index for the Mothers start-up market benefited from the declines in other indexes, rising 2 percent to 958.03. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)