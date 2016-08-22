* Exporters gain ground as dollar stands high against yen
* Mining shares underperform hit by weak oil prices
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 22 Japan's Nikkei edged up on Monday,
but gains were limited as investors were cautiously focused on
this week's meeting of global central bankers in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, where the U.S. Federal Reserve may provide insight on
the rate outlook.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.3 percent to
16,598.19.
The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,303.68 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.5 percent to
11,715.58.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)