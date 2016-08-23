TOKYO Aug 23 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger yen and slumping oil prices, and trading was thin as investors awaited a Federal Reserve gathering later this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The Nikkei stock index was down 0.6 percent at 16,497.36.

The broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 1,297.56, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.4 percent to 11,664.85. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)