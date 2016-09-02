US STOCKS-Wall St slips on weak earnings, Trump policies
* Indexes down: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct (Updates to open)
TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan's Nikkei share average ended flat on Friday after sluggish U.S. factory activity data soured sentiment and investors stayed cautious before the release of a key U.S. jobs report later in the day.
The Nikkei finished down 0.01 percent at 16,925.68, after rising to a three-month closing high in the previous session. For the week, the benchmark index gained 3.45 percent.
The broader Topix gained 0.25 percent to 1,340.76 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.23 percent to 12,061.44. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct (Updates to open)
* Q4 average sales price per ton decreased 7 pct from Q3 of 2016 and was consistent with Q4 of 2015
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 U.S. President Donald Trump fired top federal government lawyer Sally Yates on Monday after she took the extraordinarily rare step of defying the White House and refused to defend new travel restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations.