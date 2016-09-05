TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's Nikkei settled at a high
not seen in three months on Monday after exhausting some earlier
sharp gains in volatile trade, while banks were sold after the
central bank governor reaffirmed his readiness to ease monetary
policy further.
Led by such defensive stocks as utility companies and
retailers, the Nikkei ended 0.7 percent higher at
17,037.63, the highest closing level since May 31. Still, it was
down from the intraday high of 17,156.36 hit in morning trade.
Investors chased the market higher in morning trade, echoing
Wall Street's positive reactions to Friday's news of slower than
expected U.S. jobs growth, which meant little chance of a
Federal Reserve rate hike this month.
But financials, which had led the market earlier, lost
momentum after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told a
seminar that the central bank's comprehensive review of its
policies later this month would not lead to monetary easing
being withdrawn.
He shrugged off growing market concerns that the central
bank's policies were reaching their limits, stressing that the
BOJ had room to deepen negative rates even as he acknowledged
that the policy had its own risks.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped 1.5 percent,
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shed 0.8 percent and
Dai-ichi Life Insurance shed 0.3 percent.
"Different asset classes reacted differently to Kuroda's
comments," said Chihiro Ohta, general manager at investment
research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities, adding
that investors were still digesting his comments.
The dollar, which stood near 104.00 yen ahead of Kuroda's
comments, fell to 103.52 yen at one point and was last trading
at 103.43 yen, down 0.5 percent on the day.
Ohta said that investors would continue to study Japan
monetary policy headlines and U.S. economic indicators - the
key factors setting market direction for now.
The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,343.85 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.2 percent to
12,087.00.
