TOKYO, Sept 6 Japanese stocks extended gains on
Tuesday, helped by buying in such defensive stocks as food
companies, but overall trade was subdued as investors waited for
U.S. markets to reopen after a holiday.
The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent higher at 17,081.98
points
The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,352.58,
with 1.542 billion shares changing hands, lower than 30-day
average trading volume of 1.838 billon shares.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to
12,160.56.
Meanwhile, the Mothers index, which lists start-up
companies, rose 1.0 percent to 939.58, its highest closing level
since Aug. 16.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)