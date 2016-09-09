TOKYO, Sept 9 Japan's Nikkei was flat in choppy
trade on Friday as investors continued to look for clues to when
U.S. interest rate will be increased and whehter the Bank of
Japan will add to its aggressive monetary stimulus.
The Nikkei ended nearly flat at 16,965.76, and it
was down 0.2 percent for the week.
Japanese stocks have been trading in a tight range in recent
weeks as investors try to assess the outlook for U.S. interest
rates and the Bank of Japan's monetary policy. Both the Federal
Reserve and BoJ hold policy meetings on Sept. 20-21.
Although there were fresh catalysts on Friday, investors
were nervous over heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula
after North Korea conducted its fifth nuclear test.
Investors also awaited cues from a meeting between Bank of
Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to
exchange views on the central bank's comprehensive review of
monetary policy.
The broader Topix declined 0.2 percent to 1,343.86
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.1 percent to
12,055.60.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)