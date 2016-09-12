TOKYO, Sept 12 Japanese stocks posted their
biggest decline in more than a month on Monday after comments by
U.S. Federal Reserve officials sparked fears of a rate hike as
soon as next week, weighing on shares and other risk assets
globally.
The Nikkei share average fell 1.7 percent to
16,672.92 points, its lowest closing level since Aug. 26. It was
the largest daily percentage drop since early August.
Anxiety is also growing ahead of next week's Bank of Japan
policy review, which coincides with the Fed's.
Sources familiar with BOJ thinking told Reuters last week
that the central bank is studying several options to steepen the
bond yield curve as authorities desperately seek tools to revive
an economy that has failed to emerge from stagnation despite
years of massive stimulus.
The broader Topix dropped 1.5 percent to 1,323.10
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.5 percent to
11,870.36.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)