(Adds BOJ governor Kuroda's comments)
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 21 Japanese stocks rose nearly 2
percent on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan overhauled its
monetary policy, potentially easing pressure on banks and
insurers.
Investors also hoped the BOJ's revamped plan would see it
buying a greater variety of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
The benchmark Nikkei average ended up 1.9 percent,
its biggest one-day percentage rise since Aug. 29, at 16,807.62
points.
The BOJ added a long-term interest rate target to its
massive asset-buying programme on Wednesday, overhauling its
policy framework and recommitting to reaching its 2 percent
inflation target as quickly as possible.
The central bank also kept its policy rate at minus 0.1
percent amid prior speculation it might take rates further into
negative territory. It will try to keep the yield curve steep by
maintaining long-term rates, which had previously sank deep into
the negative, around zero percent.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told reporters after the policy
meeting that if the yield curve is too flat, it could hurt
sentiment due to worries about the financial sector.
The steps are expected to help financial institutions by not
increasing the burden of negative short term rates, which has
crimped banks' profits. It may also improve income from their
holdings of long-term debt, much of which had burdened investors
with negative yields.
"The central bank's decision to keep the 0.1 negative
interest rate gave the impression that the BOJ gave full
consideration to banks' businesses," said Norihiro Fujito,
senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Securities.
The BOJ also said it would tweak its purchases of exchange
traded funds (ETF), with 2.7 trillion yen ($26.33 billion) to be
allocated and linked to the Topix index. Banks make up a
large part of the market cap in the index.
"There had been speculation in the market that the BOJ would
buy TOPIX-linked exchange traded funds for a while. Now that the
BOJ announced it, it means it understood the market's concern
that its effort to buy Nikkei-linked ETFs was distorting
valuations and liquidity in some individual stocks," said Fujito
at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"Overall, the outcome was positive for the stock market."
Japan's insurers rose 5.5 percent and banks
gained 6.9 percent, and were the top performers on
board.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc jumped as much
as 7.5 pct to a two-week high and Mizuho Financial Group
rose as much as seven percent.
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd jumped as much as
10.1 percent to an eight-month high, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
Holdings rose as much as 4.7 pct.
Exporters also rose as the yen slumped against the dollar in
the wake of the BOJ decision.
Toyota Motor Corp added 3.2 percent and Panasonic
Corp rose 3.3 percent. Honda Motor Corp
advanced 4 percent.
The broader Topix gained 2.7 percent to 1,352.67 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 2.8 percent to
12,140.66.
($1 = 102.5400 yen)
(Editing by Kim Coghill)