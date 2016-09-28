BRIEF-IHS Markit modifies share repurchase authorization
* IHS Markit Ltd - increases size of authorization; extends through may 2018
TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, pressured by the yen's recent strength as well as ex-dividend share price adjustments.
The Nikkei dropped 1.3 percent, or 218.53 points, to end at 16,465.40. The ex-dividend price adjustment trimmed the Nikkei by about 115-120 points, according to market participants.
While the dollar firmed slightly against the yen on Wednesday, it was not far above a one-month low hit overnight.
Traders said financial sector sentiment was also hit by concerns over Deutsche Bank, with investors worried about the impact of a $14 billion fine.
The broader Topix dropped 1.4 percent to 1,330.77 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 1.5 percent to 11,907.79.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Renesola Ltd - Number of company's shares represented by each American Depositary share will be changed from two shares to ten shares
* Bell has agreed to continue to serve in his role as CEO of company until June 30, 2017