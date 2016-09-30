TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan's Nikkei slipped on Friday
after fears about the stability Deutsche Bank shook Wall Street
and took a toll on financial shares, with the stock index paring
its quarterly gain and logging weekly and monthly losses.
The Nikkei ended down 1.5 percent, or 243.87 points,
at 16,449.84, down 1.8 percent for the week and 2.6 percent for
September. But it was still up 5.6 percent for the
July-September quarter.
Wall Street indexes posted sharp declines on Thursday, with
Deutsche Bank's U.S.-listed stock skidding 6.7 percent as
deepening concerns over the stability of the lender cast a cloud
over markets around the world.
The banking subindex slipped 2.4 percent, while
the subindex of other financials was down 2.5
percent.
The broader Topix finished 1.5 percent lower at
1,322.78, down 2 percent for the week and 0.5 for September,
though up 6.2 for the quarter.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 1.5 percent to
11,846.49 on Friday, down 2.1 for the week and 1 percent for the
month. It gained 5.3 in the July-September period.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)