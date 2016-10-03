Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
TOKYO Oct 3 Japanese stocks rose on Monday as global risk asset markets took heart from easing concerns over the health of Deutsche Bank, triggering a relief bounce in financial sector shares.
The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 16,598.67 points after losing 1.5 percent on Friday.
The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,330.72 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.6 percent to 11,915.33.
One of the biggest decliners was Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, which fell 11 percent after it nearly halved its operating profit forecast for the year through March 2017, citing a stronger yen and a decline in profitability from its shipbuilding business.
($1 = 101.3500 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.