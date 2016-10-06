UPDATE 1-Boeing wins $2.1 bln Pentagon contract for 15 KC-46 refueling aircraft
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Boeing Co has been awarded a $2.1 billion U.S. defense contract for 15 KC-46 aerial refueling aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday.
TOKYO Oct 6 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday as a weaker yen boosted investors' risk appetite, while Fujitsu Ltd surged on news that Lenovo is taking over its computer business.
The Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 16,899.10 points.
Fujitsu surged 5.7 percent after Reuters reported, citing a source, that China's Lenovo Group Ltd was in talks to bring Fujitsu's personal computer business under its control.
The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,353.93 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.5 percent to 12,123.26. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Seeking to quell a social media campaign imploring Mexicans to boycott U.S. companies, Starbucks defended itself on Friday, saying it had invested millions in the country, created more than 7,000 jobs, and that its local unit is Mexican-owned.
(Updates table) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Latin American currencies mostly strengthened on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. growth figures dampened expectations of a fast rate-hiking cycle in the coming months. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a 1.9 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter, closing the year 1.6 percent higher. That was the weakest pace since 2011, a reflection of cheap oil and a strong dollar. Some investors bet th