TOKYO Feb 27 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to 2-1/2 week lows on Monday as the yen strengthened and as financial stocks dropped on lower U.S. yields.

The Nikkei ended down 0.9 percent at 19,107.47 points, its lowest closing level since Feb. 9.

The broader Topix fell 1.0 percent to 1,534.00 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.1 percent to 13,741.44.

