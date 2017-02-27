BRIEF-Eagle bulk takes delivery of M/V Groton Eagle
* With addition of M/V Groton Eagle, Eagle Bulk fleet currently consists of 46 vessels on water Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Feb 27 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to 2-1/2 week lows on Monday as the yen strengthened and as financial stocks dropped on lower U.S. yields.
The Nikkei ended down 0.9 percent at 19,107.47 points, its lowest closing level since Feb. 9.
The broader Topix fell 1.0 percent to 1,534.00 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.1 percent to 13,741.44.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Argos Therapeutics announces $6,000,000 secured convertible note financing
* Dentsply Sirona Inc - company has again extended and expanded its relationship with Pacific Dental Services, Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: