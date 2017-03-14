TOKYO, March 14 Japanese stocks edged down on
Tuesday ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike, while
Toshiba shares were volatile, due to its delayed earnings
filing and concerns about its restructuring plan.
The Nikkei share average shed 0.1 percent to
19,609.50.
Toshiba Corp dove as much as 8.3 percent in the
morning after the company said that it asked regulators to
extend for one month its Tuesday deadline for its third-quarter
earnings report.
But the stock reversed course in the afternoon, after
Toshiba said the company received the extension and it will
speed up whether it should sell a majority of its overseas
nuclear power business. The stock ended the day 0.5 percent
higher.
Toshiba was the most traded stock by turnover.
The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,574.90
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.2 percent to
14,096.33.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)