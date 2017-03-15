TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped on Wednesday, dragged down by a firmer yen as investors
await the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook later
in the day.
The stock under the spotlight was again Toshiba Corp
, which nosedived 12 percent after it said it would
consider a sale of Westinghouse.
But the company, which was the most traded stock by
turnover, did not offer any clarity on whether it would proceed
with a Chapter 11 filing for the U.S. nuclear unit.
The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent lower at 19,577.38
points.
The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,571.31
points, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.1
percent to 14,080.15 points.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Randy Fabi)