TOKYO, March 22 Japan's Nikkei share average
tumbled on Wednesday to its lowest close since late February,
taking its cue from a sell-off on Wall Street and a
strengthening of the perceived safe-haven yen.
The Nikkei ended down 2.1 percent at 19,041.38,
plumbing its lowest levels since Feb. 27.
The U.S. dollar wallowed below the 112-yen level in
troughs not seen since November, after Wall Street tumbled on
Tuesday as investors' fears grew that President Donald Trump
might have trouble delivering his promised tax cuts that helped
propel U.S. shares to record highs in recent months.
Banking and securities shares took a significant hit on the
market downturn, with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's bank subindex
shedding 3.2 percent and the securities subindex
dropping 3.8 percent.
The broader Topix slipped 2.1 percent to 1,530.20,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 finished 2.2 percent
lower at 13,679.58.
