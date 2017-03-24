TOKYO, March 24 Japan's Nikkei share average
gained on Friday as the yen took a breather from its recent
strength, but the Nikkei still logged a weekly loss.
The Nikkei ended up 0.9 percent at 19,262.53,
shrugging off early weakness and moving decisively away from the
previous session's 1-1/2-month lows. It still shed 1.3 percent
for the week.
The dollar rose 0.5 percent to 111.46 yen, moving
away from the previous session's four-month lows, as signs a
delayed vote on President Donald Trump's healthcare bill would
go ahead later in the day.
Shares in Toshiba Corp ended up 7.6 percent after
Singapore-based fund Effissimo Capital Management, established
by former colleagues of Japan's most famous activist investor,
became its largest shareholder, according to a regulatory
filing.
Banking shares rose, buoyed by the broader market upturn,
with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's bank subindex adding
1.5 percent.
The broader Topix added 0.9 percent to 1,543.92,
down 1.4 percent for the week.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.9 percent to
13,806.87.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)