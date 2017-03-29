Nikkei falls in choppy trade after weak U.S. data overshadows Fed hike
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
TOKYO, March 29 Japan's Nikkei share average eked out small gains in choppy trade on Wednesday, but gains were limited as ex-dividend share price adjustments pressured the market and offset positive sentiment from strong U.S. shares overnight.
The Nikkei rose 0.1 percent to 19,217.48 after traversing negative and positive territory.
The broader Topix shed 0.2 percent to 1,542.07 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.2 percent to 13,786.12. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment