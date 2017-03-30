TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Thursday pressured by a pause in the weakening yen trend, while semiconductor equipment makers firmed on gains in the Nasdaq market overnight.

The Nikkei shed 0.8 percent to 19,063.22.

The broader Topix slipped 0.9 percent to 1,527.59 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 2.0 percent to 13,651.02. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)