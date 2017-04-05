TOKYO, April 5 Japan's Nikkei share average
gained on Wednesday as the yen rally paused, although investor
caution ahead of an upcoming U.S.-China summit limited the
gains.
The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to end at 18,861.27.
Banks and insurers, which seek higher yielding products,
struggled after U.S. Treasury yields fell to five-week lows.
Tokyo's banking sub-index declined 1 percent.
The broader Topix was effectively flat at 1,504.66
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added about 0.05
percent to 13,470.70.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team)